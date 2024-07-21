Rainbow Kitten Surprise Shares Energetic New Video For “Meticulous”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 21st, 2024 - 4:55 PM

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The rock icons, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, have shared a new music video for song “Meticulous.” The song is featured on their most recent 2024 album LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX. The album was described as, “…just over an hour, Love Hate Music Box promises to make you feel just about everything — and we can confidently say that it delivers on that promise” by Billboard.

The new music video features a never-before-released live version of the song and footage from three sold-out shows in May. Shows at Webster Hall in New York, the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, along with three-night runs at Roadrunner in Boston, ACL Live at Moody Center in Austin, and The Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is ramping up for their upcoming tour, in continuation of celebrating their most recent album. The LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX fall tour will start on September 9th, 2024, to November 25th, 2024. The electric band that always finds a way to create harmony with unpredictable sounds, is only just beginning for a year full of music.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX Tour:

9/9/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

9/10/2024 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

9/12/2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

9/14/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

9/16/2024 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

9/17/2024 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

9/18/2024 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

9/20/2024 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang

9/21/2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/22/2024 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/24/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/25/2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/27/2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

9/28/2024 – Chicago, IL – University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

9/29/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/16/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/18/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

10/19/2024 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

10/20/2024 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

10/22/2024 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/23/2024 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

10/25/2024 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/26/2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

11/8/2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/9/2024 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/11/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11/12/2024 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/14/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

11/15/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

11/18/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

11/19/2024 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

11/20/2024 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

11/22/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/23/2024 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

11/25/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer