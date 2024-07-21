Rainbow Kitten Surprise Shares Energetic New Video For “Meticulous”

The rock icons, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, have shared a new music video for song “Meticulous.” The song is featured on their most recent 2024 album LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX. The album was described as, “…just over an hour, Love Hate Music Box promises to make you feel just about everything — and we can confidently say that it delivers on that promise” by Billboard.
The new music video features a never-before-released live version of the song and footage from three sold-out shows in May. Shows at Webster Hall in New York, the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, along with three-night runs at Roadrunner in Boston, ACL Live at Moody Center in Austin, and The Mission Ballroom in Denver.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise is ramping up for their upcoming tour, in continuation of celebrating their most recent album. The LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX fall tour will start on September 9th, 2024, to November 25th, 2024. The electric band that always finds a way to create harmony with unpredictable sounds, is only just beginning for a year full of music.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX Tour:
9/9/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
9/10/2024 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
9/12/2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
9/14/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
9/16/2024 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum
9/17/2024 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
9/18/2024 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
9/20/2024 – Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang
9/21/2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
9/22/2024 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
9/24/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
9/25/2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
9/27/2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
9/28/2024 – Chicago, IL – University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena
9/29/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
10/16/2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/18/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena
10/19/2024 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
10/20/2024 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
10/22/2024 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/23/2024 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
10/25/2024 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10/26/2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
11/8/2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/9/2024 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/11/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/12/2024 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
11/14/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
11/15/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
11/18/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
11/19/2024 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
11/20/2024 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
11/22/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
11/23/2024 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
11/25/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer