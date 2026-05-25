Radkey Announce New Album Bedroom Sand For July 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Ready To Burn”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 2:23 PM

Today, Kansas City punk band of brothers, Radkey, has announce their new album, Bedroom Sand will be released on July 14. Never abandoning the scrappy DIY nature that raised them, the band called on the relationships they have made throughout their time as a group and connected with a like-minded professor at Syracuse University. During the summer break of 2025, the unlikely brothers snuck onto campus to record in the School of Music’s state-of-the-art studio. The result is eight songs of unyielding defiance and the story of a band doing whatever it takes to make the music happen.

Along with the news of the upcoming record, Radkey also sees the release of their new single, “Ready To Burn.” Nostalgic and referential to the trio’s upbringing on the road, Radkey shows how easily they can take their influences and flip them into something entirely their own by always thinking about how it will translate to their live show. “We were thinking a lot about fun live songs for this record,” shared the band.

The band adds “We got the idea for this bouncy sing along type song about being a nostalgic nerd growing up on the road. Staying up watching movies, playing video games and writing about the things that we love. We got a lot of fun references in there. Pillars of Eternity covers our love for the Obsidian RPG games, Pokemon covers the old anime that we’re always watching and even a reference to one of our favorite bands, Local H, where we use the words ‘Bound for the Floor.”

Bedroom Sand Track List

Victory Falling Out of Grace Ready To Burn Welcome To The Backyard Bedroom Sand Strays Return to the Sky The Heartless

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz