Radkey Announces New Album Green Room for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Seize” 

Punk-rock band Radkey, a trio made up of three brothers, have announced the release of their upcoming album Green Room, which is expected to be released on November 27, as well as sharing their new single from it titled “Seize.” Green Room will be their first album since February of 2019 when the released No Strange Cats.

Isaiah Radke, who plays bass, Solomon Radke, who plays drums, and Dee Radke, who is the lead vocalist and also guitarist, first formed the group in St. Joseph, Missouri. Radkey have released two EPs and three albums in past years but plan to release their fourth full-length album independently. More specifically, they produced under their own label Little Man Records. According to Consequence of Sound, the digital release of Green Room “will be launched to help facilitate a physical release.”

“[‘Seize’ is] about the feeling you have when you become such a big fan of something or someone that you start to feel like you have known them for years. I feel like a lot of people go trough a sort of obsession stage with the things that they’re really into. Especially if that stuff is constantly blowing your mind,” said Isaiah to Consequence of Sound.

In March of this year, the Foo Fighters announced the DC Jam Lineup for 2020. Radkey, among other big artists such as The Co-Gos, Band of Horses, Pharrell Williams and more were on the bill for the festival. However, due to coronavirus, the Foo Fighters announced in late April that DC Jam Lineup would be canceled for this year and postponed to a later date. That date is still to be determined.

Radkey was also set to play Pouzza Festival, which was supposed to take place the weekend of May 15 of this year in Montreal, Quebec. They were due to play along side War on Women and Tim Barry but was also postponed to next year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz