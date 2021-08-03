Radkey Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber August 3rd, 2021 - 10:01 PM

Punk rock trio Radkey has announced their upcoming tour dates. The tour kicked off on August 3rd, in St. Louis, MO, and will conclude on December 18th, in Kansas City, MO. The band is currently on tour with the legendary Foo Fighters for select dates. Foo Fighters are currently celebrating their 26th-anniversary tour. Rock band Local H are also being supported by the trio during their LIFERS tour. Local H’s album LIFERS in April last year. The band is also set to release another cover album soon.

It’s been a very busy year for the trio, and they just played a set on the Lollapalooza in Chicago. They will be performing at Alternating Currents in Davenport, IA, on August 21, Riot Fest in Chicago, IL, on September 17. Radkey was set to play alongside War on Women in 2020, but the tour was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brother trio described their founding as a ticket out of “Nowheresville.” They played their first show in 2011, opening for Fishbone. In 2020 the band released their second full-length album Green Room. The album was crowd-funded by fans. The album came one year after their EP No Strange Cats. The band is made up of the brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke.

Radkey 2021 Tour Dates (subject to change):

8/03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater +

8/05 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater +

8/07 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre +

8/09 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre +

8/11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

8/12 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

8/14 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side

8/21 – Davenport, IA – Alternating Currents

9/17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/21 – Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge

9/23 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar #

9/24 – Dallas, TX – Trees #

9/26 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room #

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo #

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel #

10/1 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver #

10/4 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne #

10/5 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile- Small Room #

10/8 – Denver, CO – Marquis #

10/9 – Lincoln, NE – Rye Room #

10/11 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar #

10/12 – St. Louis.MO – Blueberry Hill #

10/13 – Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub & Billiards #

10/15 – Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse #

10/16 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern #

10/18 – Orlando, FL – The Social #

10/19 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits #

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – The Star Bar

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison LIVE

10/24 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar #

10/26 – Chicopee, MA – Geraldines Live Music Bar #

10/27 – New York City, NY – LPR #

10/29 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery #

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie #

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall #

11/3 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall #

11/4 – Chicago – Metro #

11/5 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

12/17 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

12/18 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

+ with Foo Fighters

# with Local H

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz