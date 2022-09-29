Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Publishing Masters for $300 Million

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Singer Phil Collins is making waves in the music industry because he and his band Genesis have sold their publishing masters. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal Collins Collins and his Genesis bandmates sold their publishing rights and master recordings to Concord Music for $300 million. Also the purchase will cover Collins‘s solo career, keyboardist Tony Banks’s and guitarist Mike Rutherford’s solo recordings and the music Genesis made together. But the purchase will not include singer Peter Gabriel’s work in Genesis or his solo work. Concord Music is one of the largest independent music labels and this transaction gives the company a return to the business market as a buyer after the company started to explore the sale of itself.

During an interview with Wall Street Journal Concord President Bob Valentine mentions on he hopes to bring the music from Collins and Genesis to a younger audience,

“In the world we live in today with Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, all these things that drive consumption of older music, there are definitely ways for us as a record company to bring some of this music back to life.” said Valentine