The Hu Announce New Album Hun For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Lost Soul”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 8:17 PM

Turning the page on what promises to be a bold creative chapter, Hunnu Rock pioneers THE HU, Galaa (morin khuur, throat singing), Jaya (tumur khuur, tsuur, throat singing), Enkush (morin khuur, throat singing) and Temka (tovshuur, throat singing), proudly announce their forthcoming third full-length album, HUN, will be out on July 24, through BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

Alongside the album news, the band has unleashed a hypnotic new single, “Lost Soul” (Feat. Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE). It marks the first collaboration between the Gold-certified global phenomenon and NOTHING MORE. On the ditty, the percussive groove-laden soundscape resembles the extremes of Mongolia’s fickle and unforgiving climate. A head-nodding riff tosses and turns beneath propulsive verses, giving way to a melodic refrain from Hawkins who croons the infectious chorus, “Born to be a lost soul.”

HUN Tack List