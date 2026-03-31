Iron Maiden Announces EDDFEST Featuring Blaze Bayley, The Hu, The Darkness & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 5:26 PM

Iron Maiden’S highly anticipated EDDFEST weekend has just got even bigger with the announcement that Blaze Bayley, who fronted the band from 1994 to 1999, will be headlining the Friday night Maidenville stage. He is the latest name to be revealed, as part of the all-encompassing celebration of the band’s 50th Anniversary that will be taking place on the iconic Knebworth site.

Fans can expect to hear Bayley and his band to deliver a powerful set of songs from The X Factor and Virtual XI, the albums he released during his time as Iron Maiden’s lead singer. Blaze co-wrote some of the songs on those albums with band founder Steve Harris, and Friday night’s Maidenville stage has been personally curated by Steve Harris to showcase many elements of his musical career. For tickets and more information, click here.

Friday Night at Eddfest is all about fun before the big day. Campers will be able to gain early access to the site and experiences, including first access to the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience. They will also enjoy a whole evening of entertainment on the Maidenville stage featuring the unique mix of special acts with a connection to Maiden. Stray, Maiden United, Airforce, Gypsy’s Kiss, Tony Moore’s Awake and Hair Metal Glamageddon will be performing.

Saturday sees the opening of the Main Arena, which includes Eddie’s Extended Emporium, the Trooper VIP area and a range of interactive experiences. Saturday-only tickets also allow access to Maidenville, where fans can join in the fun at the greatest Eddie’s Dive Bar yet, enjoy the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, take part in the Unfair Funfair, featuring rides and demented Eddie-themed Funfair Games, plus explore Eddie’s Emporium, with even more surprises to explore throughout the site. THE DARKNESS, The Hu, Airbourne and

The Almighty will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz