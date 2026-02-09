The HU & Apocalyptica Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2026 - 3:10 PM

The 2026 concert calendar just got even busier for Hunnu Rock pioneers The Hu and Cello Metal standouts Apocalyptica because they have announced they will be hitting the road together for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicks off on May 12, in Silver Spring, MD and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, CA on June 7. Joining The Hu and Apocalyptica will be platinum-selling Finnish rock band The Rasmus. For tickets and more information, click here.

In addition to closing all shows on this tour, The Hu are celebrating the recent release of their latest single, “The Real You”. “The Real You’ single is the representation of our new album, The Hun,” says Temka – Temuulen N (band’s tovshuur player, throat singer). “While we have traditional songs that have our signature rhythm in our third album, there are few upbeat, fast songs such as this single. We recorded this song thinking of our ancestors, riding fast on the horse back through the landscape. Listen to this song to express the feelings you have buried inside and feel the overwhelming energy we pass through to you. Enjoy.”

The HU and Apocalyptica Tour Dates

5/12/2026 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

5/13/2026 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

5/14/2026 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

5/15/2026 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

5/18/2026 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave / Eagles Club

5/19/2026 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

5/20/2026 — Maplewood, MN — Myth Live

5/22/2026 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall

5/23/2026 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/24/2026 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

5/26/2026 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

5/27/2026 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

5/29/2026 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

5/30/2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels

5/31/2026 — Valley Center, CA — Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

6/4/2026 — Reno, NV — Grand Theater

6/6/2026 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

6/7/2026 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues