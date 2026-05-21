Foo Fighters Share Epic New Video “Of All People”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 21st, 2026 - 11:34 PM

Foo Fighters are bringing pure chaos to their latest visual with the newly released video for “Of All People,” pairing one of the most explosive songs from Your Favorite Toy with a concept that feels just as wild as the track itself. Instead of going for a traditional performance video or a story-driven narrative, the band leans into adrenaline and unpredictability, creating something that moves at full speed from beginning to end.

“Of All People” comes in fast and hits hard. The song is driven by heavy guitars, intense rhythms and Dave Grohl’s signature mix of melody and energy. Lyrically, the track centers on memories that refuse to stay buried, with lines that wrestle with seeing someone from the past and confronting emotions that never fully disappeared. There is frustration and pain running beneath the song, but also a feeling of urgency that keeps pushing it forward.

The video takes that restless energy and turns it into something completely unexpected. Directed by Alex Acy, the clip features the Swiss extreme skiing collective BPC, a group known for “snowless skiing.” Rather than carving through mountains covered in snow, they race and perform stunts across pavement, concrete and places where skiing seems impossible in the first place.

Dave Grohl summed up the experience by saying discovering BPC felt like finding either “the gnarliest extreme sport” he had ever seen or “the most fun anyone can have before a guaranteed trip to the hospital.” That description fits the video perfectly. It is loud, reckless, strange and incredibly entertaining, exactly the kind of energy Foo Fighters seem to be embracing here

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz