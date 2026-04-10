Foo Fighters Share New Single “Of All People”

Home News Steven Taylor April 10th, 2026 - 10:07 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Foo Fighters‘ anticipated twelfth studio album Your Favorite Toy is out later this month, and ahead of that release comes a new single release in “Of All People.” This follows the track’s first performance live earlier in February. A lyric video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Described as a new favorite song for the fans of “unhinged Dave Grohl,” the song begins with an energetic and steady guitar riff. The lyric video is a collage of imagery including decals and real photos all layered in filters and other visual effects, creating a noisy and vibrant style. The lyrics constantly state “Of all people, you survived,” seeming to question and critique the person in question, saying how they know that they should be gone and asking how they “can live happily ever after.” A short guitar solo comes in at the latter half of the song before one last refrain closes out the track.

“Of All People” is the second track on the ten song tracklist of Your Favorite Toy. The single release of the track comes after it was played live in Dingle, Ireland on February 22nd. Your Favorite Toy is Foo Fighter’s twelfth studio album and is set to be released later this month on April 24th.