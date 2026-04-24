Foo Fighters Share Enthralling New Single & Video “Window”

Home News Steven Taylor April 24th, 2026 - 3:58 PM

Legendary rock act Foo Fighters shared onto the world today their twelfth studio album, Your Favorite Toy. With the release of the album also comes the latest of it’s singles, the third released for the album from its ten track total runtime. “Window” was released today, alongside a video for the track. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video begins with a cleaner pulling up to a building, riding the elevator up to the top and assuming his role as window cleaner. The song quickly kicks in during his initial ride on the elevator, a catchy guitar riff and drumbeat opening the track as the lyrics follow shortly after. We follow the cleaner as he ascends the building, constantly cutting to shots inside the building, giving us the same glimpse he gets of the lives of the people inside – seeing scenes ranging from more ordinary scenes like a mother feeding her child and a man exercising to extreme situations like a funeral or a couple’s domestic dispute. There’s even a short moment calling back to the video of the band’s iconic video for their hit track “Everlong.” The song carries along through the whole video, continuing its catchy short rock jingle, with lines that seem directed at the cleaner himself from the singer – “Then I saw your face, there in the window/ You were a window cleaner letting in the sun.” As the video comes closer to a close, we see rapid shots of the many people the cleaner had seen during his shift.

Your Favorite Toy is out today, with “Window” being the third song on the album’s ten track list and the third single to be released.