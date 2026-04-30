Foo Fighters Share Epic New Single & Video “Spit Shine”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 2:31 PM

Today, Foo Fighters get their zombie apocalypse on with their gore-geous new compact horror epic “Spit Shine.” Written and directed by Dave Grohl, with casting by Harper Grohl (who also features in the video), “Spit Shine” is a nightmare come true for connoisseurs of disemboweling, dismemberment and rock and roll. What is really great about the whole things is how the killer and raging music blends in with chaos that is happening outside, while the band is performing the tune.

According to NME.com, each video scene finds the band playing a show in front of a Lemmy mural, which is overrun by a zombie horde and the zombies launch a gory attack on the civilians. Then, by its conclusion, the Foos are splattered in blood as they play. “Spit Shine” is follows the band’s previously released singles, “Asking For A Friend”, “Of All People”, as well as the record’s title track “Of All People” and “Caught In The Echo”.

Photo: Boston Lynn Schulz