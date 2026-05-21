Bruce Dickinson Shares Cinematic New Video “Tears Of The Dragon”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 21st, 2026 - 11:18 PM

Bruce Dickinson is revisiting one of the most emotional songs from his solo catalog with a newly released cinematic video for “Tears Of The Dragon,” and the result feels much larger than a standard music video. The updated version of the song appears on More Balls To Picasso, last year’s reimagined take on his 1994 album, giving the fan-favorite track a new life through an orchestral arrangement that adds even more emotion and intensity.

“Tears Of The Dragon” has long stood out as one of Dickinson’s most personal and emotionally driven songs, and this new version leans fully into that atmosphere. Backed by the Almai orchestra under conductor Antonio Teoli, the song takes on a more dramatic and cinematic presence. The orchestral additions do not replace the heart of the original recording but instead expand it, surrounding Dickinson’s vocals with a larger, more powerful sound that highlights the song’s emotional weight.

The video itself was filmed in São Paulo, Brazil, in September 2025 following Dickinson’s appearance at The Town Festival. Directed by Leo Liberti and Antoine de Montremy, the project turned an abandoned brewery into the setting for a visually ambitious performance film. Dickinson appears alongside his House Band of Hell and the Almai orchestra, creating a setting that feels theatrical and dreamlike.

One of the strongest elements of the video comes from Brazilian ballet dancer Renata Bardazi, whose performance brings movement and emotion into the story being told on screen. Instead of relying on a straightforward band performance, the video uses dance and imagery to pull viewers deeper into the feeling of the song. Dickinson said Bardazi’s performance added incredible dimension and that emotional focus seems to sit at the center of the entire project.

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz