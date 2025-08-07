Bruce Dickinson Reveals Next Solo Album Should Be Released In 2027

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 11:47 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview with Charlie Kendall of Charlie Kendall’s Metalshop, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson talked about his plans for new solo music following the release of his latest solo album, The Mandrake Project, which arrived back in March 2024. ”We’re going in the studio in January next year to record the album with Brendan Duffey, who remixed Balls To Picasso and did an amazing job. So we go in the studio with him in January, and we are looking to release the album in ’27. said Dickinson.

The vocalist adds: “The amazing band that is gonna record the new record with me is gonna be the same band that toured in Europe with me, and it’s gonna be the same band that’s gonna tour with me in 2027 when we release the new record. Or at least that’s the idea anyway, to release a new record in 2027.”

Dickinson also talked about his upcoming The Mandrake Project Live 2025 North American tour, which is scheduled to kick off on August 22, in Anaheim, California. The artist said: “This summer I’m touring the USA for the first time with Mandrake and also, we’re playing stuff from The Chemical Wedding and Accident Of Birth.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz