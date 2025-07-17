Bruce Dickinson Shares Reimagined Version of “Cyclops”

Home News Trent Tournour July 17th, 2025 - 8:07 AM

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has released the second single to the upcoming rerecording of his legendary 1994 solo effort Balls To Picasso. The track ‘Cyclops’ which already stands out on the album as a particularly labyrinthine and expansive track sees new life with updated guitar work and clearer, more explosive, production than was ever possible in its original mid nineties incarnation.

The rerelease of this classic record comes directly on the heels of his 2024 comeback album The Mandrake Project which received immediate praise from critics and fans alike as a worthy entry into the annals of heavy metal history. After such a stark reminder of Dickinson’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist it only makes sense that he would turn his eye to the past and reimagine the magic which characterized his original solo run. According to Blabbermouth.net the fire and fury which rings through so apparently on this version of ‘Cyclops’ can actually be seen as relatively stripped back compared to some of the surprises in store on the albums full rerelease.

Fans can look forward to entirely new instrumental sections added to classic tracks like ‘Shoot All The Clowns’ and ‘Gods Of War’ as well as sparkling production and refreshed instrumentals from legendary session musicians across the entire record. In addition, the reimagined version of the album will see previously unreleased studio versions of the two aforementioned tracks and a physical release on high quality vinyl and CD with brand new liner notes. For any fans of Iron Maiden or heavy metal in general July 25th is a date to mark on your calendar.

Listen to the new version of ‘Cyclops’ here: