Crazy Frog Returns With Remix Of Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky”, Receives Death Threats Over New NFT Collection

Jamie Reddy December 14th, 2021 - 8:50 PM

Crazy Frog, the Swedish CGI dance frog that was viral over the early 2000s, has made yet another comeback with a new song “Tricky”. The song samples Run DMC’s “It’s Tricky” and is one more techno dance song containing the frog’s signature “Rings”, “Dings”, and “Bums” all throughout the quick song. Crazy Frog’s genre of dance music is definitely the type that does well in Europe (remember, he came from Sweden!). Much to the surprise of listeners in the US, the frog actually has his own catalogue of music with a handful of singles that definitely would not stand up to the mainstream music that powers through the waves in the US, but that doesn’t stop a frog from trying.

The music video for “Tricky” shows Crazy Frog infiltrating what looks like a version of Area 51, being stopped by security. With his typical motorcycle noises, he takes off and takes over a rocket ship and makes his way into outer space, a lot to pack in under 3 minutes, but definitely action filled.

The release of the song coincides with a release of Crazy Frog NFTs. The planned release has been met with heavy backlash, including death threats left and right. The Crazy Frog twitter page has posted responses to the various online attackers, but will still continue with the release as planned.