Son Lux Announce New Album For September 2026 Release, Share New Single “Endlessly”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 9:18 PM

Today, Son Lux, the project of Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang, has announced their new album, Out Into, will be out on September 18, through This Is Meru/City Slang. Son Lux have earned their reputation for splendor and sweep, but Out Into is something different: “We’re going places we’ve never gone before in terms of energy, attitude, color,” Lott says. “And it all comes from having reverence for those initial sparks, for treating the voice memo version of the idea as the most sacred iteration.”

And in conjunction release the lead single, “Endlessly.” Out Into is the most rhythmically sumptuous, lyrically urgent Son Lux album yet: a punchy suite of tactile, detail-minded songs born from dazzling moments of collective improvisation. The song is a soaring anthem dedicated to embracing one’s true self and was commissioned by The Bluecoats, which is a world-renowned marching ensemble based in Canton, Ohio.

On the song’s chorus, Lott reassures: “Listen, love // You can be who you are endlessly.” “These songs are about losing and finding ourselves,” Lott reflects. “How we lose ourselves in relationships, in work, in our children, in our pursuits and desires. So how do we find ourselves? How do we find each other?”

Out Into Track List

1. Want You To Love

2. Out Into Us

3. Endlessly

4. Even If it Hurts

5. You Could Be The One

6. Summer’s Gone

7. Apparition

8. No God Like A King