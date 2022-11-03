mxdwn PREMIERE: Experimental Trio Son Lux Releases Hauntingly Beautiful Remix of Italian Composer Vincenzo Ramaglia’s Song “La parole 7”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt November 3rd, 2022 - 9:00 AM

NYC experimental trio Son Lux remixes Italian classical composer Vincenzo Ramaglia’s song “La parole 7” and will be released on November 4th by PEM Records. The trio is best known for crossing genre lines with its unique sound. With the familiar sound of experimental artists like Brian Eno, Apparat and Rival Consoles, Son Lux fits right in.

Vincenzo Ramaglia, a Roman composer and electronic musician, has multiple other talents that make him the person he is today. As well as a composer and electronic musician, he teaches audiovisual language courses, is the director of a film academy, and is a writer with his first novel due out soon. Ramaglia is currently involved in what he calls PEM (Popular Experimental Music), mainly in collaborating with innovative musicians just like himself.

Son Lux was originally a solo project for founder Ryan Lott but expanded in 2014 with a special bond between Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The band aims to challenge deep-seated assertions about how music is created and regenerate it at the microscopic level. Over the years of creating, releasing, and touring six albums, the trio enhanced their bond and fine-tuned their collective intuition. The result is a carefully nurtured musical language ingrained in pure interest and aligning duality, which shuns genre and functional conventions.

Son Lux remix “La parole 7,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music, allows listeners a wary piano melody that spans the abyss giving an out-of-body experience, a cosmic creation all its own. Son Lux summons and transports listeners to the unknown and mystic atmosphere that is hauntingly beautiful. Son Lux and Vincenzo Ramaglia create an experimental masterpiece creating a sound leading to an exceptional piece of music.

Son Lux breaks down their thoughts on the remix:

“Starting at the end of the original and ending at its beginning, our remix of Vincenzo Ramaglia and Laure Le Prunenec’s ‘La parole 7’ functions as both a continuation and a left turn. We selectively followed sonic elements and motifs on a hallucinatory journey towards annihilation and rebirth.”

