Moses Sumney Teams Up With Kara Jackson For Collaborative New Single “Sins Of The Father”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 1:04 PM

Following the theatrical release of IS GOD IS, Moses Sumney and Joseph Shirley (Creed III, The Mandalorian) announce their joint collaboration on the original soundtrack for IS GOD IS, which will be out on May 22, through Lakeshore Records. The Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures film is in theaters now and in tandem with the announcement, “Sins of the Father,” featuring Kara Jackson has been released. As a whole, the tune is pretty good by how the music shakes the back ground with a deep bluesy and emotional vibe, while stunning vocal melodies dazzled the mind with great sound.

“It was an honor to co-compose Aleshea Harris’s Is God Is with Joe Shirley. I learned so much about the power of music to bolster a cinematic story.” Speaking on working together, Joseph shared, “Working with Moses Sumney on the songs and score of this film was an utterly captivating and life-affirming creative experience for me. His connection to music is so intuitive, mythic yet still very tactile and progressive. We explored many genres and moods together, in helping shape Aleshea Harris’ poignant story on the twins’ journey into the belly of the beast. An honor to work alongside him, and to work on this film with Aleshea, is an understatement,” said Sumney.

The directorial debut from Aleshea Harris sees the playwright adapt her award-winning stage play for the big screen. The film centers on twin sisters, Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson), who set out to complete the dying wish of their birth mother (Vivica A. Fox): to avenge her and kill their father, “Man” (Sterling K. Brown). Together, Moses and Shirley rise to the challenge of scoring a spectacular film that draws on the genres of Southern Gothic and Greek tragedy. The result is 20 raw, transcendent tracks that draw on American blues, rock, and experimental sound to peel back the layers of a visceral saga.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna