Making Time 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Kim Gordon, Bicep, Mary Lattimore & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 3:34 PM

Making Time, known as Making Time Forever, returns to Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin this fall, onSeptember 18 – 20. Today, the most ambitious and transcendental DIY event in America has announced the lineup for its sixth year at Revolutionary War-era Fort Mifflin. This year’s lineup launches with over 120 acts with more to be announced. Headliners include Bicep, which will be their only performance in the Americas this year, Kim Gordon, Theo Parrish, Daphni, Skee Mask and Smerz.

Founded by legendary Philadelphia promoter Dave Pianka, Making Time has become the U.S.’s premier showcase for left-of-center artists. This year’s lineup bridges myriad strains of fearless music, with pioneers like Dopplereffekt and Mark Ernestus joined by present-day innovators like They Are Gutting a Body of Water and ear. Key figures from Making Time’s 26-year history make their triumphant return, including Avalon Emerson (both DJing and performing live with her band, The Charm), Optimo (Espacio), and Mary Lattimore, who will collaborate live with Jeff Parker. For tickets and more information, click here.

The lifeblood of Making Time has always been forward-thinking dance music, and this year’s lineup includes defining voices in contemporary club, including Marcel Dettmann, Sandwell District, Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew, Batu, Loidis, Carrier, Tiga, Jump Source, Paula Tape and Aurora Halal b2b Verraco. But what continues to set Making Time apart is the sheer scale of the lineup and a vision that extends beyond DJing to showcase some of the most exciting new bands and live acts in the world.

“This year’s Making Time ∞ lineup sets its sights on the future whilst also harkening back to the origins of Making Time,” says Dave P. “When I started Making Time in the year 2000, the party was based around booking live performances from bands like The Strokes, Interpol, Bloc Party and LCD Soundsystem alongside DJs. This year I’ve booked more live performances than ever before.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela