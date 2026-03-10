Kim Gordon Announces Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Play Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 2:42 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Kim Gordon has announced North American dates in support of her upcoming solo album, PLAY ME. There are no East Coast dates yet but stops include Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver and San Francisco. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

PLAY ME will be out on March 13 and as a last preview, Gordon has shared the album’s title track, which has an almost trip hop feel and comes with a very cool video directed by Barnaby Clay that gives people a glimpse of the artist performing the ditty, while being spied on. Each black and white scene brings a investigative feeling, while the deep move rock/pop vibe shakes the background with killer vibes as Gordon sings out beautiful harmonies.

Kim Gordon Tour Dates

4/2 – Sid The Cat – Los Angeles, CA

8/23 – Metro – Chicago, IL

7/23 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

7/25 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

7/26 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

7/27 – Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC

7/29 – The Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA