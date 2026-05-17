Primus Release New EP A Handful of Nuggs Featuring New Single “The Ol’ Grizz”

Home News Steven Taylor May 17th, 2026 - 10:18 AM

Primus dropped a surprise release featuring a handful of tracks with a new EP entitled A Handful of Nuggs. The four track release is available digitally today, though a special-edition vinyl release is set for later in the year in July. Highlighted alongside the album’s release is the focus track, titled “The Ol’ Grizz.” The track can be found on the band’s YouTube page.

Starting off with ominously alien synthesizers and the spaced-out strumming of a bass, the track kicks in with the energetic bassline one would expect from a Primus track. The whole track carries with it a twang and catchy energy, complete with the repetitive lyrics “I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna tell ya” that help to make the song an earworm. The new track is among the first new studio recordings alongside drummer John Hoffman, who joined the band in 2025. Alongside the focus track, the EP features a cover of the iconic Dio song “Holy Diver” alongside Puddles Pity Party, a previous collaborator, entertainer, singer and literal sad clown. Also included is previous popular single “Little Lord Fentanyl,” which was the first release with Hoffman as well as a collaboration with Puscifer’s Maynard James Keegan.

A Handful of Nuggs is available digitally today, but a special 12-inch vinyl will be released later this year on July 22, with pre-orders open today.