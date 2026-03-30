Puscifer Shares New Animated Video For “A Public Stoning”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 11:41 AM

The Pusciverse, with the debut of Puscifer’s new comic book series, Tales From The Pusciverse and two issues already sold out, the band has shared an animated adaptation of Tales From The Pusciverse #2: The Briefcase, which is set to “A Public Stoning.” The story centers on the longest running mystery in the Pusciverse: The Briefcase. For years, the object has appeared in Puscifer’s videos and photographs, prompting the recurring question among fans: “What’s in the briefcase?”

Written by Maynard James Keenan, “The Briefcase” features artwork by Marlin Shoop (“Captain Action,” “G.I. Joe,” “Unprepped”) with lettering by Jack Morelli (“Afterlife with Archie,” “Peter Parker Annual,” Marvel Comics). The animation for the “A Public Stoning” video was created by Raul Araujo and Chris Rubey. “The Briefcase has been part of the Puscifer mythology for years,” Keenan notes. “Everyone wonders what exactly is inside. This issue doesn’t necessarily answer the question… but it moves the story forward.”

In other news, the new clip arrives as the band is in the midst of their Normal Isn’t North American Tour, with dates this week slated for Asheville, Durham, Bethlehem, and Boston. Tickets are available can be found here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat