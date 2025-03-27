Poolside Join Forces With Satin Jackets For Collaborative New Single “Pull Together”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 9:40 PM

“Poolside perform their Blame It All On Love Tour at The Wiltern, in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 26 January, 2024.”

American chillwave band Poolside has banded together with Satin Jackets for their newest single “Pull Together,” an easy-going track that blends both band’s signature styles to create a possible summer anthem. Both groups are known for their effortless disco wave sound allowing this collaboration to be a perfect opportunity for each band to merge their sounds.

The lyrics for “Pull Together,” are meant to be heart-evoking, while also being danceable with the lyrics hinting to come together, aka “pull together.”

“Losing a home changes you, but it also opens a door to create something from the ruins. What started as loss became a cycle—pain-feeding art, art feeding healing. And now, the beginning of the new beginning—for me, and for Poolside. I could throw in a cliché about rising from the ashes, but I’d rather just look ahead…I’m dropping a single with my friend Satin Jackets to mark the start of this next chapter. It’s called “Pull Together” —inspired by…the way Los Angeles has Pulled Together to help each other out,” stated Poolside according to Constant Contact.

Pull Together features Poolside’s signature groove, with groovy beats and a warm relaxing pulsating rhythm instantly transporting listeners to a rooftop by the pool with the sunbathing on their skin and a glass of iced tea in their hands. Satin Jackets’ influence is apparent as well with their nu-disco touch and dreamy sound. The cover of the song features a stop-motion photo of an old-style car with someone driving it.

