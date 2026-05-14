Chance The Rapper Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 2:23 PM

Today, Chance The Rapper has announced The Coloring Book 10 Tour, which is a North American run celebrating the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape, Coloring Book. Promoted by Live Nation, The Coloring Book 10 Tour kicks off on August.11, in Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues before making stops across North America in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Released in May 2016, Coloring Book marked a defining moment in Chance the Rapper’s career and a breakthrough for independent music at large. With Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper was the first independent artist to win a Grammy Award and the critically acclaimed mixtape reshaped perceptions around streaming, artist independence and the evolving music landscape. Blending gospel, hip-hop and soulful live instrumentation, Coloring Book delivered an uplifting, community-driven sound that resonated across audiences and featured standout collaborations with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain and Saba.

The project received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Rolling Stone hailing it a “gospel-rap masterpiece” and The New York Times recognizing Chance as “a crusader and a pop savant.” Complex solidified its historical significance, calling it “a defining moment for independent artists”cementing its place as one of the most influential releases of its era.

The Coloring Book 10 Tour Dates

8/11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

8/14 – Waterloo, NY – The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

8/15 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

8/16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

8/18 – New York, NY – SummerStage Central Park

8/20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

8/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

8/23 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/25 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

8/29 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/1 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

9/2 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9/3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

9/6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

9/8 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

9/9 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

9/10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

9/12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

9/18 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/ 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

9/ 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

9/25 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch

9/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

9/27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9/ 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/2 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/10 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie