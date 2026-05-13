Kurt Vile Shares Epic New Single “Zoom 97”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 13th, 2026 - 12:18 AM

Kurt Vile has shared “Zoom 97,” the second single from his upcoming album Philadelphia’s been good to me, arriving May 29 via Verve Records. Following the release of “Chance to Bleed,” the new track feels like a quiet drive through Vile’s hometown, built around a kind of loose wandering atmosphere.

“Zoom 97” opens the album and takes inspiration from Lincoln Drive, the winding road that cuts between Vile’s Mt. Airy neighborhood and Philadelphia. The song moves with a calm, unhurried rhythm as layered mandolins and hazy production drift underneath Vile’s vocals. “Jump in my whip, my engine whines, Zigzag my way down Lincoln Drive,” he sings, turning a familiar drive into something oddly hypnotic.

In a statement released alongside the song, Vile said “Zoom 97” was the first track that made the album feel complete. “This was the first song that came together on this record that we knew was real special,” he explained, later calling it a “100% Philly born and bred affair.” That sense of place runs through the entire album. Philadelphia’s been good to me is centered around the city Vile has continued to call home throughout his career, even as his music has taken him around the world. Largely self-produced with help from longtime collaborators including Adam Langellotti, Kyle Spence and Rob Schnapf, the record finds Vile returning to a warmer and more organic recording style that echoes his earlier home-recorded work without losing the polish of his recent releases.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister