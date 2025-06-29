Kurt Vile and Luke Roberts Release New Music Video For “Classic Love” and Announce New EP For July 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 29th, 2025 - 11:39 PM

Indie artist Kurt Vile has joined forces with Nashville songwriter Luke Roberts to release a new EP for July 2025. The EP stemmed out of a mutual admiration between the two songwriters and sees Vile bringing Roberts back into the music scene. The EP is named after one of Roberts underrated songs titled “Classic Love” which is about the fleeting feeling of love. “Classic Love” was originally released as a part of Roberts’ 2016 album, Sunlit Cross. In the original, Roberts was joined by Kyle Spence and Spence’s old bandmate from Harvey Milk, Creston Spiers. Unfortunately, the track never reached great success, but Vile is hoping to bring the track to the masses.

In a recent statement according to Pitchfork, Vile explained, “I always thought ‘Classic Love’ was the epitome of a song that belonged on the radio. When I heard Luke and Kyle’s recording of this it just floored me: Like, this could be old or new, just a timeless track… I figured the best way I could help it reach the masses was to just get myself up in that track as well and move ‘er through the KV / Verve machine.” He continued by praising Roberts, “I believe in Luke so much, and, yeah, this song in general has been my and Kyle’s religion for some time. Luke is just a great songwriter, man. Now it can be immortalized in the canon of classic songs! The minute I heard this song I just wanted to be involved. Love ya, Luke!”

Vile has since released an official music video for the title track of the EP which was directed by Lucky Marvel. The music video features Vile and Roberts playfully observing people on the street and cartoonishly attempting to pickpocket a man. The video puts special emphasis on the close bond between the two singers as they perform the soft song. Classic Love is a five track EP and will be released on July 25. The tracklist can be viewed below.

Classic Love EP Tracklist:

“Classic Love” ft. Luke Roberts “Hit of the Highlife” ft. Luke Roberts “Classic Love (KV Version)” “Slow Talkers ‘22” “Wildflower”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister