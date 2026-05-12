Turnstile Cover Zack De La Rocha’s Inside Out Project’s “Burning Fight”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 7:59 PM

According to Revolvermag.com, hardcore band Turnstile has brought back old school with a vicious cover of Inside Out’s “Burning Fight.”The cover came up during Turnstile’s recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Late, where they also performed the original tracks “I CARE” and “DULL,” both off last year’s award-winning NEVER ENOUGH album. The highlight of Turnstile’s mini-set, however, was their take on a classic hardcore track from Zack de la Rocha’s pre-Rage Against the Machine outfit. They give “Burning Fight,” the leadoff cut from 1990’s No Spiritual Surrender, which is a faithfully raging and incendiary treatment.

According to Stereogum.com, before fronting Rage Against The Machine, de la Rocha was in Inside Out, which lasted from 1988 to 1991. They only put out a 7-inch EP on Revelation Records called No Spiritual Surrender, which also has Mark Hayworth from Hardstance and Gorilla Biscuits on bass. The group’s second release was supposed to be called Rage Against The Machine, but they ended up disbanding before it could come into fruition. The rest is history, by having Turnstile tackle the No Spiritual Surrender opener “Burning Fight.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock