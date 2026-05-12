Show Me The Body Announce New Album Alone Together For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “No God”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 7:09 PM

After loudly proclaiming a new season with the launch of their Alone Together conversations series and lead single, “Dance In The USA,” Show Me the Body has officially announced their 4th studio album, Alone Together, will arrive on July 10, through Loma Vista Recordings. The album serves as the official follow-up to the band’s celebrated 2022 album, Trouble The Water and bears themes of praxis and putting belief into action. Alone Together is not about atmosphere, but about direct communication, a call to galvanize ourselves and the people around us.

To coincide with the announcement, the New York City hardcore stalwart has also shared their new single, “No God,” which arrives with a music video featuring frontman Julian Pratt riding shotgun with driver and creator License while “swimming” through Queens, New York, on a sunny afternoon. On this track, the union of Klas Åhlund, Kenneth Blume III and Show Me the Body renders the band’s signature sounds with purity: Pratt’s overdriven banjo for a verse, before the arrival of buckshot snares, and the sheer overwhelm of Harlan Steed on bass.

Alone Together Track List