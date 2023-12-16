Outbreak Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Mannequin Pussy, Nothing, Show Me The Body & More

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 16th, 2023 - 12:57 PM

Outbreak Fest has officially announced their star-studded artists lineup. The lineup features the talents of Mannequin Pussy, Nothing, Show Me The Body, and so much more.

Outbreak Fest is an annual hardcore punk music festival that takes place in Leeds, UK. The festival was made in 2011 and has become one of the most popular events in the United Kingdom’s punk scene. The festival has become a staple for fans over the last few years.

Mannequin Pussy’s performance is undoubtedly a gift from above. Some of their most popular songs include “Drunk II,” “Romantic,” and “Fear/+/Desire.” The band is known for engaging live performances and commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the punk rock scene.

Show Me The Body’s performance will undoubtedly be noticed. The band consists of three members – Julian Cashwan Pratt, Harlan Steed, and Noah Cohen-Corbett. Their music is known for its aggressive and raw sound, blending punk, hardcore, and hip-hop elements. The electric performance will also be remembered by their faithful fans.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “It also includes JPEGMAFIA, Flatbush Zombies, Basement, redveil, MAVI, Angel Du$t, Balance and Composure, Ceremony, Chat Pile, End It, Fiddlehead, Gouge Away, Harms Way, Higher Power, Hot Mulligan, Incendiary, Mannequin Pussy, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Poison the Well, Show Me The Body, Soccer Mommy, Sweet Pill, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Thirdface, Touché Amoré, Truth Cult, and more. ”

This lineup is undoubtedly to make this fest one for the books , much like last years.