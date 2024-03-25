Furnace Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Better Lovers, Coheed & Cambria, Show Me The Body & More

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 25th, 2024 - 9:18 AM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Furnace Fest has been announcing its lineup for its 2024 “end of an era” edition. On day one their headliner is August Burns Red, Coheed and Cambria on day two and Underoath on day three. Some other artists that are also featured are Poison The Well, Trapped Under Ice, Anxious, Better Lovers, The Bled, Bleeding Through, Comeback Kid, Drug Church, Dying Wish, Fiddlehead, From A Second Story Window, Incendiary, Magnitude, Mindforce, No Pressure, Pain of Truth, Saosin, Shai Hulud, Show Me The Body, Snapcase, Stretch Arm Strong, Unearth and more.

Furnace Fest is an American music festival held over three days at the Sloss Furnaces National Historical Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama. This festival features a lineup of punk, hardcore, metal, metalcore and emo-style bands.

As for Furnace Fest’s plans to return after this “end of an era” year, the organizers say, “What does this mean beyond next year? Will the festival end? Morph into something new, something different? These are the questions we are asking ourselves.”

In addition to a performance at Furnace Fest, From A Second Story Window has a Brooklyn show on June 1 at The Kingsland with Through The Eyes of the Dead, On broken Wings and Palehorse.