Modest Mouse Shares Dynamic New Single “Third Side Of The Moon”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 12:08 PM

The institution that is Modest Mouse has released another song from its forthcoming new album in the form of the quiet gut-punch, “Third Side of the Moon.” The track has been a highlight of the band’s live show since it was first introduced two years ago. Frontman Isaac Brock’s vivid lyrical style is the anchor and its poignant minimalism centering on the oversight of small details: “I can’t remember if your eyes were green or brown or red / ‘cause you always spoke in a whisper and I ain’t so good at listening.”

“Third Side of the Moon” will appear on An Eraser and A Maze, which is the band’s first new album in five years and debut on Glacial Pace Recordings/Virgin Music Group. It will be released on June 5 and was produced by Brock with additional production by Jacknife Lee (REM, U2), Suzy Shinn (Weezer) and Justin Raisen (Charli xcx, Kim Gordon, Lil Yachty). Previous single “Picking Dragons’ Pockets” has been the most added on Mediabase’s Alternative chart for two consecutive weeks.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock