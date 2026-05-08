Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Debut New Duet “Home To Us” Featuring Chrissie Hynde & Sharleen Spiteri

Home News Steven Taylor May 8th, 2026 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Even over sixty years later, Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr still have time to collaborate together, with the two coming together to duet on a new track titled “Home To Us.” The track is the first ever duet between the two members of the fab four, and also features backing vocals by Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri, as Pitchfork reports. A lyric video was released for the track, which can be found on McCartney’s YouTube channel.

The track comes in with a lackadaisical, nostalgic feeling, one amplified even further by the music video which features the lyrics written in script across a page often accompanied with small doodles or vintage photos. The lyrics feature McCartney and Starr recounting their history and hometowns, opening by admitting “the place we used to live, you could say it wasn’t much, but it was home to us.” Despite all the shortcomings they’d come to list off, it never matters as at the end, “it’s all we knew” and “it was home to us.” Many of the pictures featured are of the two in their youth, presumably pictures from the exact “home” the song describes. “In writing the song I’m talking about where we came from,” McCartney shared in a statement. “In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up. Ringo was from the Dingle, and that was well hard. He said he used to get mugged coming home, because he worked. Even though it was crazy, it was home to us.”

The song is the most recent collaboration between the two since 2023’s “Now and Then,” when they worked together to finalize “the last Beatles song” using previous recordings of late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison. “Home To Us” is off McCartney’s upcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, set to release May 29th.