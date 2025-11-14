Ringo Starr Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Ajala Fields November 14th, 2025 - 9:42 PM

Ringo Starr has announced a new round of shows with his All Starr Band, which currently features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. They’ll be on the road on the West Coast in May and June, with multiple California shows, as well as stops in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico, according to BrooklynVegan. Tickets will be on sale soon, but fans can plan ahead by looking at the tour dates below.

Ringo Starr Summer 2026 Tour Dates

5/28 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort Casino

5/29 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

5/31 – Prescott, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center

6/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

6/3 – Tuscon, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

6/5 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

6/6 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Ampitheatre

6/8 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

6/9 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

6/11 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Gammage Auditorium