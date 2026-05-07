No Doubt Plays “The Climb,” “Trapped In A Box,” “Tragic Kingdom” & “Running” Live For First Time In 29, 24, 17 & 14 Years Respectively

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 1:57 PM

Last night, No Doubt took over the Sphere in Las Vegas to launch their highly anticipated residency by kicking off the first of 18 shows. The band opened the show with “Tragic Kingdom,” which was played live for the first time in almost 20 years, before performing the fan favorites “Don’t Speak,” “Hella Good,” “Ex-Girlfriend” “Just A Girl” and other ditties from the band’s celebrated catalog.

With astounding, joy-inducing visuals, interstitial insights, and nostalgic and never-before-seen archival footage dating back to the band’s start in the late 80s, No Doubt’s show at Sphere was more than just a career retrospective. It was a reaffirming of the band’s enduring influence and impact over the last four decades. According to Consequence.net, the energy remained high through ska-infused staples like “Excuse Me Mr.” and “Total Hate ’95” before the band transitioned into the massive radio hits that defined the turn of the millennium, including “Spiderwebs,” “Underneath It All,” and “Hey Baby.” Midway through the set, No Doubt dusted off deep cuts like “The Climb” and “Running.”

The residency marks No Doubt’s first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years, following their 2012 Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles. It also comes on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Tragic Kingdom, which is the band’s breakthrough album that defined an era and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Following their reunion performances at Coachella in 2024 and FIREAID in early 2025, the band brought their catalog to the Sphere, which is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world by becoming the first female-led act to headline the space.

Photo: Owen Ela