Tom Dumont Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Ahead Of No Doubt’s Sphere Residency

Home News Aani Nagaiah April 14th, 2026 - 3:02 PM

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed that he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease years ago, sharing the news in a personal video posted to Instagram less than a month before the band’s upcoming Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

In the video, the 58-year-old opened on an upbeat note, reflecting on the months of preparation going into the residency — revisiting old footage, relearning songs, and building out the visual experience for the Sphere’s screens. He then shifted to his health. “A number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms,” Dumont explained. “I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day.” He was quick to add that he can still play guitar and has been doing well, and confirmed he will be performing at the residency.

Dumont, who joined No Doubt in 1988, said he was inspired to go public after watching others speak openly about their health. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.” The Michael J. Fox Foundation commented on the post in support. Bandmates Tony Kanal and Adrian Young also responded publicly, with Kanal writing that he loves Dumont “beyond words” and Young calling him his “friend, bandmate, and hero.”

The No Doubt Live at Sphere residency runs May 6 through June 13, 2026 and marks the band’s first extended run of shows in over 14 years. The news was first reported by Consequence.

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