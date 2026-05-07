Khemmis Unveil Exhilarating New Single & Video “Beneath The Scythe”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 6:13 PM

KHEMMIS continue the march toward their towering new self-titled album with the release of “Beneath The Scythe”, which the latest single from the Denver heavy metal institution’s massively anticipated fifth full-length that is due out June on 12 through Nuclear Blast Records. The song digs even deeper into the band’s sharpened sense of purpose by melding colossal riffs, soaring melodies and the unmistakable emotional weight that has defined KHEMMIS for over a decade.

Taken from an album that finds the band reconnecting with the pure exhilaration of making heavy music together, the track captures both the darkness and triumphant spirit at the heart of the band. “Beneath the Scythe’ is a track wherein all four of us just it rip. Dueling guitar solos? Check. Ripping drum fills? Check. A beautiful bass solo over a haunting, atmospheric interlude? Check! In some ways, “Scythe” feels like “classic Khemmis,” but we made sure that the song took the listener on a journey unlike anything we’ve done before. As always, this tune is best enjoyed at high volume while holding an ice-cold beverage in a room adorned with posters of Mercyful Fate, Iron Maiden, and At the Gates (RIP Tompa!),” said guitarist and vocalist Ben Hutcherson,

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva