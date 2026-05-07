Boards Of Canada Share Two New Singles “Introit” & “Prophecy At 1420 MHz”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 1:10 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Boards of Canada will be releasing Inferno, which is their first album in 13 years, in less than a month and the duo has now shared two songs from the upcoming album. Specifically, they have shared the opening two tracks:“Introit”, which is a pacey ambience that leads into “Prophecy At 1420 MHz” that is engaging, upbeat, distinctly and eerily Boards of Canada. Both compositions is promising first taste of the album, which will sound just as good!

On another note, “Introit” and “Prophecy At 1420 MHz” are actually two tracks on the album, the first two, to be exact. “Introit” is a quick 36-second intro and things get cooking on “Prophecy At 1420 MHz.” The song has an ominous midtempo groove straight out of a high-tech late ’90s spy movie and even more ominous narration from a computerized voice. It’s not exactly like the hip-hop-infused electronic psychedelia of their early classics, nor the more searching ambient work that came later. Inferno will be out on May 29 ,through Warp and there are listening parties happening in a few cities around the world on May 22, including one in New York City at Judson Memorial Church..