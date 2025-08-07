mxdwn Music

Many Eyes Featuring Keith Buckley Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

August 7th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Many Eyes, the rising metalcore band led by former Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley, has announced a new headlining tour set that is set to kick off this September. The trek will reach the East Coast and parts of the Midwest before wrapping up in the band’s home state of New York. Get your tickets here.

The tour launches on September 25, in Albany, NY and include stops in Philadelphia, Richmond, Tampa and Chicago and other cities. One highlight will be the band’s performance at Furnace Fest on October 5, in Birmingham, AL, where they will share the stage with a mix of heavy hitters from the hardcore and metal scenes.

These run of shows comes as Many Eyes continue working on their highly anticipated sophomore full-length. The band has been in the studio throughout the summer, teasing fans with glimpses of their evolving sound. While no release date has been set, the upcoming tour is expected to feature new material.

Many Eyes Tour Dates

9/25 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
9/26 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
9/27 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
9/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
9/30 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/1 Miami, FL – Gramps
10/3 Orlando, FL – The Social
10/5 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
10/6 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
10/8 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
10/9 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
10/11 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/12 Buffalo, NY – Electric City

