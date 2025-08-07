Many Eyes Featuring Keith Buckley Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

The tour launches on September 25, in Albany, NY and include stops in Philadelphia, Richmond, Tampa and Chicago and other cities. One highlight will be the band ’s performance at Furnace Fest on October 5, in Birmingham, AL, where they will share the stage with a mix of heavy hitters from the hardcore and metal scenes.

These run of shows comes as Many Eyes continue working on their highly anticipated sophomore full-length. The band has been in the studio throughout the summer, teasing fans with glimpses of their evolving sound. While no release date has been set, the upcoming tour is expected to feature new material.

Many Eyes Tour Dates

9/25 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

9/26 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

9/27 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

9/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

9/30 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/1 Miami, FL – Gramps

10/3 Orlando, FL – The Social

10/5 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

10/6 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

10/8 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

10/9 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

10/11 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/12 Buffalo, NY – Electric City