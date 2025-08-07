Many Eyes Featuring Keith Buckley Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

These run of shows comes as Many Eyes continue working on their highly anticipated sophomore full-length. The band has been in the studio throughout the summer, teasing fans with glimpses of their evolving sound. While no release date has been set, the upcoming tour is expected to feature new material.
Many Eyes Tour Dates
9/25 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
9/26 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
9/27 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
9/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
9/30 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/1 Miami, FL – Gramps
10/3 Orlando, FL – The Social
10/5 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
10/6 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
10/8 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
10/9 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
10/11 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/12 Buffalo, NY – Electric City