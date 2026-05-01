Outkast’s Big Boi Joins Forces With Ziggy Marley On New Track “Racism Is A Killa”

Home News Steven Taylor May 1st, 2026 - 4:46 PM

Grammy award winning artist Ziggy Marley released his first studio album in eight years today, Brightside. Alongside this major release was the announcement of a collaboration between Marley alongside legendary rapper and producer Big Boi of Outkast on a new digital version of the track “Racism is a Killa,” which was released previously as a single. A video for the track was also released last month, and can be found on Marley’s YouTube channel.

The video begins with a shot of the fictional “Brightside Research Facility” in southern California before cutting to a nurse receiving a phone call. She calls Dr. Brightside (played by Marley) in on “code red,” showing him papers for a “racismosis” epidemic and describing how it’s gotten worse, calling it systemic and a global emergency. As she says they’re calling for a treatment and a cure, the doctor enters a room followed by a “recording studio in use” light glowing up. With the line “attention please: this is a public service health announcement” and a drumbeat, the track kicks off properly, with the video showcasing various scenes of Marley performing his work as Dr. Brightside.

Today’s release, called “Version 2,” features Big Boi taking over for the track’s second verse. Coming in with lighting fast lyrics, he gives the track some energy while it still keeps the steady reggae beats. As the title and video would suggest, the song has Marley singing about racism as if it were a disease; difficult to find early, spreading easily and sometimes hard to treat, but also one that can be overcome with the right cure – love, equality and companionship. Big Boi’s lyrics continue on this theme, providing a perspective focused on the injustices faced by black and brown people, including lyrics specifically criticizing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, being the latest of many artists to speak out against the controversial government agency.

“Big Boi is such a legend and a distinct voice that I have listened to over the years,” Marley said speaking on the collaboration. “It’s a pleasure and an honor to have him join me on this new version of “Racism Is A Killa” in this time. Really helps fi spread the message.”

Brightside was initially released physically on April 18th as a vinyl exclusive for Record Store Day, with today’s digital release being the first widescale release of the album.