Ziggy Marley Pays Tribute To His Late Father With New Song & Video “Many Mourn For Bob”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 7:15 PM

Today, Ziggy Marley has released the brand new track, “Many Mourn For Bob,” which is a powerful tribute to the legacy of his father, the legendary Bob Marley. The new song accompanies the announcement of Ziggy’s upcoming new studio album, Brightside. Brightside will be released exclusively on vinyl April 18, at independent record stores as part of the celebration of Record Store Day and digitally wide on May 1.

The ditty marks the first time in his career that Ziggy has written and recorded an original song specifically dedicated to his father. The powerful song, rich in sentiment and deeply personal evolved during his experience producing the fan favorite 2024 biographical film Bob Marley: One Love. Through that time of reflection, Marley gained a newfound perspective on their personal enduring connection and the lasting global impact of his father. As for the music video, it features images from Ziggy’s childhood with his father.

While talking about the tune, Ziggy briefly said: “Many Mourn For Bob’ is a reflection on my father from the deepest parts of my heart and subconscious mind born from rediscovering him with new eyes.” The Ziggy is a nine time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft.