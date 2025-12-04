Phantogram & Big Boi Reveal They’ve Finished Recording A New Collaborative Album Tentatively Titled “Big Grams 2”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 4th, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Three-time Grammy-winner Phantogram and legendary hip-hop artist Big Boi have reportedly finished recording a brand new collaborative album tentatively titled Big Grams 2. The long-awaited follow-up to their 2015 project has finally been confirmed complete, and fans may soon get a fresh dose of their signature blend of electronic rock and southern rap. The news has ignited excitement across social media and fan communities.

According to an Instagram reel posted by Big Boi, the pair have wrapped up work on Big Grams 2, signaling the end of the recording process and the beginning of what could be a new chapter for their collaborative effort. The original Big Grams EP (released in 2015) brought together Big Boi’s sharp rhymes with Phantogram’s dreamy electronic-rock textures, earning a cult following and teasing bigger ambitions.

Fans first glimpsed the possibility of a sequel over the years. Fan-sharing after shows, chatter on forums and hope fueled by occasional social-media teases. With Big Grams 2 now complete, the two collaborators appear ready to build on their past synergy, melding Big Boi’s rhythmic swagger with Phantogram’s atmospheric production, pushing boundaries between genres once again.

If released, Big Grams 2 could mark one of the more ambitious genre-crossing projects in recent memory, giving fans of hip-hop, electronic rock and experimental pop something truly fresh. As of now, no release date has been announced. But, with the album reportedly in the can, the countdown has officially begun.