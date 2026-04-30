Violet Grohl Shares Thrilling New Single “Cool Buzz”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 6:26 PM

Today, Violet Grohl has released “Cool Buzz,” which is the jagged and snarling new song is from her recently announced debut album, Be Sweet To Me, that is due out on May 29, through Auroura Records / Republic Records. The track’s music video, directed by Niki Milan Houston, will be released on May 1. “Cool Buzz” is about “poking fun at moral inconsistencies in punk guys who preach progressive politics, but then in their own musical spaces won’t let women have a chance,” says Grohl. “Shoot my favorite arrow/Through the mind that’s narrow,” she coolly taunts over music worthy of windmill kicks and circle pits.

The ditty is the latest release from Be Sweet To Me, following previously shared singles “THUM,” “Applefish” and “595.” NME praised “THUM” for “muscular riffs and raw, unvarnished emotions,” and noted that “Applefish” demonstrates Grohl’s softer side “with a cinematic flair and tender production,” while Consequence called “595” “a striking, tongue-in-cheek single with instantly memorable hooks.”

The album was recorded at producer Justin Raisen’s (Kim Gordon, Charli XCX) Los Angeles home studio, alongside musicians assembled in the spirit of the Wrecking Crew session players of the ’60s and ’70s