Violet Grohl Announces New Album Be Sweet To Me For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “595”

Violet Grohl has announced her debut studio album Be Sweet To Me which is set to arrive on May 29 via Auroura Records/Republic Records. The LP can be preordered here. Alongside the news of the forthcoming record, Grohl has shared her latest track “595.”

The song is said to have been inspired by a piece of vintage fashion, a t-shirt advertising a phone sex line which Grohl references in the lyrics with a cheeky twist. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston who has previously worked with artists like Benee, Pearl And The Oysters, Kate Bollinger and more. “595” follows Grohl’s previous singles “THUM” and “Applefish” as well as non-album track “What’s Heaven Without You.”

The LP was recorded throughout 2024 and 2025 alongside producer Justin Raisen whose collaborations range from Kim Gordon to Charli XCX. Be Sweet To Me was inspired by 80s and 90s alternative music with The Breeders, Soundgarden, Pixies, L7 and Alice In Chains standing out sonically.

Speaking on her appreciation for the aforementioned decades, Grohl offered, “There’s something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw. I’ve listened to that stuff since I was a kid.”

Grohl is set to perform at Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20 with other live dates soon to follow.

Be Sweet To Me Tracklist