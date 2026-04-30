Sparta Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Everything You Say”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today, Equal Vision Records, Dine Alone Records and Sparta have announced “Everything You Say,” which is the latest track to be lifted from the May 29, release of Cut A Silhouette, which is the forthcoming album from the celebrated El Paso, TX-based alt-rock band. “The music for this was brought in by Matt [Miller] to the earliest writing sessions at my house in El Paso, tweaked in a hotel room in Oklahoma City and played at a soundcheck that night,” frontman Jim Ward recalls. “It is one of those songs that takes shape early and no matter how you adjust, it just keeps ending up back where it started. I love it. This is a dreamy song about longing and love. A big scream declaring desire.”

Cut A Silhouette is a collision of past and present. It builds off Sparta’s legacy but equally continues the evolution of a band that has never rested on its laurels. Written in hotel rooms, practice spaces, studios and soundchecks over the course of a year, Cut A Silhouette reveals Ward’s rediscovery of his love for music. “This is a love record,” he happily declares. “I want it to leave an impression, and at this point in my career, that’s what I yearn for. I’m working so hard to make something meaningful to me, and I really want people to get a chance to feel it as well.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson