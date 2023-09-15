Drive Like Jehu Tribute Album Learn To Relax! Announced For November 2023 Release Featuring Thrice, Sparta, Fotocrime & More

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 15th, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Artists like Thrice, Sparta, Fotocrime & more are putting together a tribute album to American post-hardcore band Drive Like Jehu. The band’s frontman, Rick Froberg, died at 55 on June 30.

The band Drive Like Jehu made songs in the genres of post-hardcore, punk rock, emo, post-punk, math rock, and noise rock. Their albums were their self-titled, 1991, and Yank Crime, 1994. The band were together from 1990 to 1995.

It will be interesting to see how each artist puts their own spin on the band’s unique sound and style. Fans of Drive Like Jehu and post-hardcore music in general are definitely in for a treat with this upcoming release.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “ Learn to Relax! A Tribute to Jehu comes out November 17.” Also, the music label Noise Real Records is responsible for putting together this stellar collaborative album that will surely be a hit.

