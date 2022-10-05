Sparta Share Dynamic New Video For “Until The Kingdom Comes”

Home News Roy Lott October 5th, 2022 - 4:03 PM

Sparta Share has released the video for their latest single “Until The Kingdom Comes.” The song has been described by Ward as being “really different” from anything he’s recorded up until this point in his career. The song gives way to a hefty bassline and Ward’s bold assertion. “I believe in the human race/ capsized in a cosmic chase/ hand in hand until kingdom comes.” The video was directed by Jesse DeFlorio and it marks the second of a three-part interconnected series. “When looking ahead at the visual elements of this Sparta, I envisioned a storyline that was segmented into 3 parts to match the singles,” Ward stated. “I wanted to work with an artist who could make an intriguing short film, set to the very different songs and I think Jesse achieved that. Part 2 – the stab in heart – turned on and turned in by your lover’s conscience. I love it.” Check out the video and song below.

The track follows their previously released single “Mind Over Matter,” which both will be on their upcoming self-titled album Sparta, set to to arrive on October 14 through Dine Alone Records.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson