Little Simz Announces New EP Sugar Girl for May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 30th, 2026 - 2:06 PM

Little Simz has officially announced a brand new EP titled Sugar Girl, set for release in early May 2026. The project arrives as a surprise drop and continues her steady run of releases following last year’s album Lotus. With anticipation building quickly, the EP signals yet another creative chapter for one of the UK’s most acclaimed voices in hip hop.

The new EP is scheduled to arrive on May 8th of this year, via AWAL, marking the artists’ first release since Lotus in 2025. Sugar Girl continues her pattern of issuing shorter, experimental projects between full-length albums, similar to her earlier Dropseries. Fans first got a glimpse of the project through a teaser shared on social media, which featured a snippet of unreleased material and hinted at the tone of the upcoming release.

According to NME, the announcement came with minimal details, reinforcing the surprise nature of the release and keeping much of the project under wraps ahead of its arrival. This approach mirrors Simz’s tendency to let the music speak for itself rather than relying on extended promotional campaigns. At the time of announcement, a full official tracklist had not yet been revealed. However, based on currently available information, the EP is expected to follow a concise format similar to her previous shorter releases.

While details remain limited, Sugar Girl is already shaping up to be a significant addition to Simz’s catalog. Her recent work has earned widespread critical acclaim, including major awards and recognition for albums like Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and No Thank You.