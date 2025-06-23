Little Simz Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 1:33 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Little Simz has announced a 2025 North American tour in support of her most recent album, Lotus. After kicking off on October 27, in Toronto, the Lotus Tour will be making stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to exclaim.ca, after performing across Europe and the UK in the summer, the rapper will begin her North American leg at Toronto’s History on October 27, serving as the sole Canadian date for the run. The rest of the tour is booked stateside, with everything wrapping up mid-November in Los Angeles.

According to consequence.net, Lotus was released on June 6 and it features the previous singles, “Flood,” and “Young.” See where “Flood” landed on Consequence‘s list of the best songs of 2025 so far.

Lotus Tour Dates

10/27 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

10/28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11/2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/5 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

11/7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/11 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/14 – Denver, CO – Summit

11/17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium