Bleachers Share Lively New Single & Video “I’m Not Joking”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2026 - 2:13 PM

Today, the Bleachers has shared the song, “I’m Not Joking”, which will feature alongside “the van,” “you and forever” and “dirty wedding dress” on Bleachers’ upcoming fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes, set for release on May 22, through Dirty Hit. As a whole, “I’m Not Joking” is wonderful by how the music shakes the background with a lovely pop and jazzy vibe while, the vocalist sings out beautiful harmonies.

The Bleachers’ new album is the inevitable culmination of a lifetime of devotion to bands for the six members and, ultimately, finds each one at their creative peak. Despite the moments where it briefly peers into darkness, it’s essentially an optimistic record that feels lovestruck and hopeful, leaping from harmony-laden folk rock to shimmering pop soul to the sax-assisted New Jersey sound that Bleachers have become synonymous for. Described by The New York Times as “anthemic” and “life-affirming”, Bleachers are fronted by thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album Strange Desire in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across four studio albums, renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock